Buzzing: Bill Cosby stripped of awards

Bill Cosby stripped of awards

He does not fit the bill for recognition anymore, said the Kennedy Center on Monday, as it scrapped two awards previously granted to Bill Cosby. The entertainer was recently found guilty of sexual assault.

He earned the Kennedy Center Honours in 1998 and Mark Twain Prize for American Humour in 2009. Cosby has not been sentenced while his lawyers have vowed to appeal.

Lloyd Webber musical cancelled

Theatre fans interested in the stories behind Andrew Lloyd Webber's music will have to be satisfied with his memoir Unmasked for now. The musical of the same name has been cancelled for an upcoming season at Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey.

Its producing partners in London attributed the reason to scheduling issues, adding that the company intended to present the musical in a later season.