Buzzing: BigBang's Seungri to perform here next year

BigBang's Seungri to perform here next year

BigBang member Seungri will be holding a solo concert in Singapore in February.

The concert is titled The Great Seungri, after the 28-year-old South Korean singer's first full solo album was released in July. It will be held at The Star Theatre on Feb 23. Ticket prices range from $148 to $288 and will go on sale on Wednesday at 10am.

BOOK IT /THE GREAT SEUNGRI TOUR 2019

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

WHEN: Feb 23, 8pm

ADMISSION: $148 to $288 via www.apactix.com.sg

INFO: www.facebook.com/ckstarentertainment.sg

Paul McCartney teams up with Emma Stone in anti-bullying music video

Former Beatle Paul McCartney has teamed up with Oscar winner Emma Stone on the music video for his new single, Who Cares, a song he hopes will inspire youngsters to stand up to bullying.

The pair are shown miming and dancing on a black-and-white set alongside harlequin-like figures who torment Stone, before she and McCartney make their escape in his car, Reuters reported.

Who Cares features on McCartney's 17th solo studio album, Egypt Station. Stone won the Best Actress Oscar for La La Land (2016).

Lil Pump's racist video angers Chinese netizens

American rapper Lil Pump has triggered an uproar in China after posting a video of a song containing racially offensive lyrics and a squinty-eye gesture, inspiring Chinese rap artists to fire back with "diss tracks".

While pulling the corner of his eyes, Lil Pump mentioned China's retired NBA legend Yao Ming and used a racial slur that mocks the way Chinese people talk: "They call me Yao Ming 'cause my eyes real low ", Agence France-Presse reported.

The 18-year-old Colombian-American rapper, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, posted the song on his Instagram account on Monday, drawing more than four million views and a slew of angry comments, many written in Chinese.