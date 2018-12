Berlin film festival head is Juliette Binoche

Juliette Binoche will head the jury of next year's Berlin film festival. Prolific in both European and American productions, she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in The English Patient (1996).

John Mayer to hold gig in April

Singer-songwriter John Mayer is set to make his debut here on April 1 as part of an Australia and Asia tour. Venue and ticketing details have yet to be announced for the show.