Buzzing: Anne-Marie to perform here in April

Anne-Marie to perform here in April

British pop singer-songwriter Anne-Marie is returning to Singapore to perform at Capitol Theatre on April 9.

Her debut album, Speak Now, was released in April and she last performed here in October. Tickets from $98 to $128 go on sale tomorrow for Lushington mailing-list subscribers, while public sales start on Friday. All tickets are available via APACTix (www.apactix.com).

Bohemian Rhapsody is most-streamed song from last century

Queen song Bohemian Rhapsody on Monday became the most-streamed song from the 20th century.

Boosted by the new movie, Bohemian Rhapsody, the 1975 single and music video surpassed 1.6 billion streams globally, record company Universal Music Group said.

The song overtook the likes of Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit (1991) and Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine (1987) and is now also the most-streamed classic rock song of all time, Universal added.