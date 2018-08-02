Buzzing: Alan Alda has Parkinson's disease

Alan Alda has Parkinson's disease

Alan Alda does not want someone to break the story that he is afflicted with Parkinson's disease, triggering sympathy from fans.

On CBS show This Morning on Tuesday, the actor, 82, came clean himself, saying: "The reason I want to talk about it in public is that I was diagnosed 31/2 years ago and I've had a full life since."

Alda, who made his name in TV series M*A*S*H (1972-1983), reassured people that they did not have to be fearful after a diagnosis. He boxes three times a week, plays tennis and marches to music.

David Hasselhoff marries for third time

Former Baywatch star David Hasselhoff, 66, is taking a third dip in marital waters. On Tuesday, he tied the knot with his fiancee of two years, model Hayley Roberts (both above), 38, in Italy. He was previously married to actresses Catherine Hickland and Pamela Bach.

Vogue's Anna Wintour to remain in job

Anna Wintour, influential editor of Vogue magazine, is not on her way out and will remain in her job "indefinitely", publisher Conde Nast said on Tuesday. The 68-year-old has been editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine since 1988. Rumours that she was about to step down or be pushed aside had swirled for weeks.