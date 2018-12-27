Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth reportedly married

Are singer Miley Cyrus, 26, and actor Liam Hemsworth, 28, married?

It appears to be so, after their friend, Conrad Carr, posted what appeared to be their wedding photographs on his Instagram account.

In one of the photos, Cyrus, in a white gown, and Hemsworth, in a suit, were seen holding a knife ready to cut a wedding cake. Cyrus' mother, Tish Cyrus, was also seen in the photo.

In another photo, Hemsworth was seen with his brothers Chris and Luke with "Mr and Mrs" balloons in the background.

The couple have so far not made any announcement on their reported wedding.

Rumours of Chinese actor Hu Ge's marriage quashed

The entertainment company managing popular Chinese actor Hu Ge has quashed rumours that he has tied the knot with actress Zhang Leyun.

According to local media reports, netizens on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo were in a frenzy after they learnt that 36-year-old Hu had supposedly registered his marriage with Zhang, 23, in secret.

On Monday, Tangren Media denied the rumours on its official Weibo account, saying: "Hu Ge is married? There is absolutely no such thing."

When approached by Chinese media for comments, Tangren Media again dismissed the speculation and called it "outrageous".