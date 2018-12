Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is the new box office king in the United States and Canada, collecting a solid US$35.4 million (S$49 million) during its first three days of release.

That is hardly the biggest opening for an animated film this year but it does rank as the best start for a cartoon in the month of December, according to Reuters.

Illumination's Sing (2016) previously held that title, debuting with US$35 million two years ago.