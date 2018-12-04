Buzzing: Oscar potential The Favourite shows box-office promise

Oscar potential The Favourite shows box-office promise

First Man, The Front Runner and Boy Erased - movies tipped for Oscar success next year - have not set the box office on fire. But over the weekend, another touted film, The Favourite, showed promise when it opened.

The historical drama, starring Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, earned US$1.1 million (S$1.5 million) from only 34 theatres. That figure surpasses the initial takings for The Shape Of Water, which won this year's Best Picture Oscar.

Reboot for Popeye the Sailor

Popeye the Sailor is getting a reboot for a series of animated shorts that premiered on Sunday on YouTube.

The shorts and a new series of comic strips, which will begin next year, celebrate the cartoon character's 90th birthday next year.

Michelle Obama's memoir is No. 1 in US

Becoming, a memoir by former United States first lady Michelle Obama, is the best-selling book released this year in the United States, just 15 days after its publication.

It has logged more than two million sales in the US and Canada.