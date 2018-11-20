Mel B opens up about attempted suicide in new book

Spice Girl Mel B took "nearly 200 aspirin pills" in a suicide attempt in 2014, an excerpt from her forthcoming book, Brutally Honest, reveals. "I felt ugly and detested by the very man who once promised to love and protect me, my husband and manager Stephen (Belafonte)," she wrote. They divorced last year.

Second Harry Potter sequel tops North American box office

The second Harry Potter sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, took in an estimated US$62.2 million (S$85.4 million) over the weekend to top the North American box office.

Actress Chiling Lin on Forbes' Heroes Of Philanthropy list

Taiwan model-actress Chiling Lin is the only celebrity in Forbes' list of Asia's 2018 Heroes Of Philanthropy. She has donated more than US$1.6 million (S$2.2 million) to build dormitories for students in China.

Years & Years to perform here next year

British electro-pop band Years & Years will perform at The Star Theatre on Feb 27, their first full concert in Singapore. Tickets from $88 to $148 will go on sale at 10am on Thursday for Lushington mailing-list subscribers and Friday for the public via Apactix (go to www.apactix.com or call 3158-8588), the Singapore Indoor Stadium box office and all SingPost outlets.