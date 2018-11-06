T.O.P's fans celebrate his birthday with donation

T.O.P, singer of South Korean boyband BigBang, had a memorable 31st birthday on Sunday. Fans from South Korea, China, Japan and Thailand marked the occasion by donating US$9,900 (S$13,626) to a welfare foundation. T.O.P is currently serving his military duty.

Demi Lovato out of rehabilitation?

Singer Demi Lovato has been spotted in public three months after she was warded for a drug overdose. She was seen outside a restaurant in Los Angeles last Saturday night, sitting beside clothing designer Henry Levy in a car.

Alec Baldwin gets a taste of his own medicine

Alec Baldwin, who used his Saturday Night Live sketches to criticise United States President Donald Trump, was himself mocked on the show over the weekend. That came after he was arrested and charged with assault for allegedly punching a man over a parking spot.