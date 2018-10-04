UB40 court attention

British reggae-pop band UB40 are back in the spotlight, thanks to United States Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

During his confirmation hearing, a story emerged that linked him, his friends and a person mistaken for the lead singer of UB40 to a bar fight on Sept 25, 1985.

The reaction on social media to this snippet?

A heavy dose of nostalgia for the band, whose cover of Neil Diamond's Red Red Wine was a hit in 1983.

UB40 are still touring, but two bands share that name now, the result of a split in 2008.

Sigur Ros drummer quits amid sexual assault claim

Sigur Ros drummer Orri Pall Dyrason resigned from the Icelandic post-rock band on Monday amid allegations of sexual assault.

Los Angeles-based artist Meagan Boyd said the incident occurred after she met him in a club in 2013.

She wrote on Instagram that Dyrason "raped me two times over the course of a night spent with him during his stay in Los Angeles recording an album".

In another post, Boyd said she "will not back down or be silenced" and that she was hoping to speak to a lawyer.