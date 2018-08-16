Kenny G solo gig in November

Chart-topping musician Kenny G will hold a solo concert here on Nov 8, concert promoter CK Star Entertainment said on Tuesday. The One Night Only - Kenny G Live In Singapore concert will be held at The Star Theatre in The Star Performing Arts Centre, with prices ranging from $78 to $328. Ticket sales from Sistic start next Monday and early birds can get a 15 per cent discount before Sept 2 for all tickets except the $78 and $328 ones.The musician last played here at the Resorts World Theatre in October 2015.