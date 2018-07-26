Karlie Kloss to be Ivanka Trump's in-law

Supermodel Karlie Kloss, 25, is set to be Ms Ivanka Trump's sister-in-law after she and venture capitalist Joshua Kushner, 33 - the younger brother of Ms Trump's husband, Mr Jared Kushner - announced their engagement with Instagram posts. They have been dating since 2012.

S. Korean director in affair files for divorce

Award-winning director Hong Sang-soo is to file for divorce from his wife, according to a South Korean media outlet, after failing to come to a settlement with her. Hong, 57, has been dating actress Kim Min-hee, 36, for about three years. They publicly admitted to their affair last year.