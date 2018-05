Avengers film still No. 1

The party has not stopped for Avengers: Infinity War. It is in top spot at the North American box office for the third week in a row, easily turning away challenges from two newcomers - Life Of The Party and Breaking In. Life Of The Party, a comedy starring Melissa McCarthy, came in second. Breaking In, starring Gabrielle Union as a mother trying to rescue her children who are held hostage by intruders, took third spot.