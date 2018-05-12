Shawn Yue welcomes son

Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue is now a dad. He announced on social media on Thursday that he and his wife, Taiwanese model Sarah Wang, have welcomed a son, Cody.

Yue, 36, wrote: "When Dad saw you coming out today, he was truly indescribably happy."

He and Wang, 29, wed in Australia in December last year.

Nine Inch Nails to sell most tour tickets offline

Industrial rock group Nine Inch Nails have announced that they will sell tickets to their upcoming North American tour through physical vendors, in a bid to avoid abuse by online ticket touts.

On their website, they said "limited quantities" of tickets would be available online at an unspecified later date - but for the most part, fans will have to line up in person to get tickets for the 26-date tour from September to December.

Mockingbird play back on track

Atticus Finch is going to Broadway. A blistering pair of federal lawsuits over a US$7-million (S$9.4-million) stage adaptation of To Kill A Mockingbird were settled on Thursday, according to a statement from the parties involved. That settlement means the play, with a new script by prominent Hollywood screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, will be allowed to go forward.