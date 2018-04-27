J-pop star accused of forcibly kissing teen

Tatsuya Yamaguchi, 46, of Japanese boyband Tokio has been accused of forcibly kissing a high school girl at his apartment in Tokyo in February. His agency Johnny & Associates apologised on Wednesday and said he had been drinking at the time. Police have referred the incident to prosecutors.

Winds Of Winter not coming this year

Author George R.R. Martin disappointed Game Of Thrones fans on Wednesday, saying his next book in the fantasy saga, The Winds Of Winter, would not be ready this year. But he said he would publish Fire & Blood, an illustrated history of the kings of Westeros, on Nov 20.

Rape suit dismissed

Hip-hop producer Russell Simmons and aspiring documentary film-maker Jennifer Jarosik have agreed to dismiss her civil lawsuit claiming that he raped her at his Los Angeles home in 2016, court documents filed on Wednesday showed. The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be filed again.

A Quiet Place, Star Trek get sequels

Paramount Pictures said on Wednesday that its hit horror movie A Quiet Place is getting a sequel and ended mounting speculation about its Star Trek franchise by confirming two new movies.