Buzzing: 21 Savage's I Am I Was is No. 1 again

21 Savage's I Am I Was is No. 1 again

Rapper 21 Savage has the No. 1 spot on Billboard's album chart for a second time with I Am I Was.

Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie holds at No. 2 with Hoodie SZN, while rapper Meek Mill's Championships is at No. 3.

Singer Eric Chou confirms relationship rumours

Taiwanese singer Eric Chou has confirmed rumours that he is in a relationship with Dacie Chao, a news anchor at Sanlih E-Television.

Chou, 23, disclosed during a media session on Monday that he has been dating Chao, 29, since March last year.