Buying out cinema halls for Crazy Rich Asians

Movie fans, including those in Singapore, have been buying out cinema halls to ensure the film Crazy Rich Asians achieves a #GoldOpen.

The movement has become so hot that the film's lead actor Henry Golding and director Jon M. Chu have decided to pay it forward by buying out a cinema hall for upcoming movie Searching, starring John Cho, as well.

Reportedly, the #GoldOpen movement started in the United States weeks ago in the hope that Crazy Rich Asians would kick off to a strong opening weekend and therefore stay in cinemas for longer.

Regular fans, cast members and other celebrities, such as Korean-American singer Eric Nam, were reported to have bought out cinema halls and given out tickets to the movie for free so more people could catch it.

For many moviegoers, particularly Asian Americans, Crazy Rich Asians is significant as it is the first Hollywood studio film in 25 years to feature a predominantly Asian cast.

Now, the #GoldOpen movement has spread to Singapore as well, where the film opened last Wednesday.

Influencer marketing company Gushcloud, along with some partners, paid about $10,000 for three theatre halls for Crazy Rich Asians - two halls in Singapore and one hall in Manila. The tickets were handed out on a by-invite-only basis to friends, partners and family.

Ms Althea Lim, 34, co-founder of Gushcloud, told The Straits Times that the company did this for two reasons.

"When it comes to movies, boxoffice numbers are very important, so we really hope that this one does well because it's the first since The Joy Luck Club (1993) to have an Asian cast.

"As a media and entertainment company representing many Asian influencers in this part of the world, I think it's important that we show our support and buy out more seats. We hope that strong box-office takings will lead to more of such films being greenlit.

"The other reason is that the film is largely shot in Singapore and features many Singaporean cast members. It's our duty to support them."

Mr Aun Koh, founder and chairman of Singapore private members' club Straits Clan, told The Straits Times that he had the intention of buying out a cinema hall with some friends, but could not because "there were no more empty halls to choose from, which is a good sign".

He wrote in a Facebook post: "If successful, Crazy Rich Asians could open the door to more films and television shows fronted by lead Asian characters... At the end of the day, I'd much rather be on the side of enabling the success of a film that might be able to shift society's needle towards greater diversity than criticise it for whatever small shortcomings it might have."

Whether the #GoldOpen movement was the main cause for its success, Crazy Rich Asians topped the US box office last weekend, where it opened to US$35 million (S$48 million) over five days. The number is considered very strong for a romantic comedy.

As for Searching, which stars Asian-Americans Cho and Michelle La and opened in the US last week, it might get the same response if the movement catches on for it too.

Golding and Chu kicked things off by buying out a cinema hall for the film in Los Angeles for a screening last Saturday. Tickets for the show were handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

The movie, which is told entirely through a computer screen and is about a father's (Cho) search for his missing daughter, is directed by Indian-American film-maker Aneesh Chaganty.

Golding wrote on his Instagram account of his and Chu's decision to support Searching: "We both decided to buy out a cinema when it comes out and spread the support we have been reaching for CRA (Crazy Rich Asians) #GoldOpen... Can't wait to see it, coming soon!!"

• Searching opens in Singapore cinemas on Sept 27.