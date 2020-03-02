Business woes amid coronavirus outbreak: Hong Kong actress Grace Lam has lost 'close to seven figures'

SINGAPORE - The coronavirus situation has not been kind to businesses and celebrity businesses are no exception.

Hong Kong actresses Cecilia Cheung and Grace Lam were the latest celebrities reported to have suffered losses as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Lam, 47, who is an investor in an apparel chain, recently revealed that she has already lost close to seven figures.

The actress, who has appeared in various adult movies such as The Peeping (2002), told Hong Kong media: "It's tough. I don't want our workers out of a job, but it's really hard to continue."

As for Cheung, 39, her boutique, SeeCeciStreet, which is located in Central, Hong Kong, has been closed since mid-January.

When asked by Hong Kong reporters, the store's manager said Cheung told her employees "not to go back to work because safety is the most important thing".

None of the staff have been forced to take unpaid leave, and continue to carry out routine cleaning and inventory despite the closures.

SeeCeciStreet has reported losses of "hundreds of thousands of dollars", according to Hong Kong media.

This follows earlier news that Cheung's former husband, Nicholas Tse, has had to close all physical outlets of his cookie business, Chef Nic Cookies, including his flagship store in Central. He has decided to sell them online instead. Singer Hins Cheung also had to shutter his cake shop and close his restaurant temporarily.