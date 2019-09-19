Buffet of blood flows on in Rambo sequel

The 2008 Rambo movie made money using a simple formula: Make the bad guys really bad, then have them die in spectacularly gory ways.

That buffet of blood carries on in the fifth movie in the franchise. There is an efficient first act that establishes Rambo (Stallone) as a happy man, surrounded by the love of his housekeeper Maria (Barraza) and her college-age daughter Gabrielle (Monreal).

What is new this time is that the brooding Rambo of old has been replaced by a happy papa Rambo and, unlike the previous films, there are no tedious scenes of someone begging him to emerge from the cave or jungle in which he has secluded himself.

His living in happy domesticity is all in the service of the vengeance plot to follow, of course. And the minute Gabrielle appears, it is clear that every time she hugs her mother, and with each sunset horse ride she takes with her "uncle" Rambo, the warrant for her sacrifice to the evil men of the cartel is further signed.

Rambo as a one-man army character is about as brutally straightforward as they come.

He could be compared to Marvel's The Hulk - sweet when calm, murderous when enraged. But unlike Rambo, Dr Bruce Banner is friendly and articulate when he is not hulking out.

At 73, Stallone can still credibly play the beefed-up killing machine.

The story makes a weak attempt at making him act his age by showing that the docile rancher takes pills for an unnamed ailment.

REVIEW / ACTION THRILLER

RAMBO: LAST BLOOD (M18) 100 minutes/Opens today/4 Stars The story: After the events of the last movie (Rambo, 2008), John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) is a horse rancher in Arizona and a guardian to Gabrielle (Yvette Monreal), daughter of his beloved long-time housekeeper Maria (Adriana Barraza). When Gabrielle is kidnapped by the Mexican cartel, Rambo crosses the border to do battle.

But when the bullets start flying, that disability is conveniently forgotten. Rambo also somehow keeps up Olympian levels of exertion, unhindered by his many wounds and advanced years. Real men, it seems, can shake off blood loss and ageing.

There is an honesty to the Rambo story that is rare in movies - he wants bad men to die and takes the shortest, most over-the-top, bloody route possible. There are no car chases, catchphrases, speeches or moral conflict. He has a big knife, he knows he is a butcher and he gets on with the work.