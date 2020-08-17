BTS win big at Soribada Best K-Music Awards

JAKARTA • K-pop super group BTS won three awards at the 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards last Thursday.

The group won the Daesang (grand), Bonsang (main) and Favourite Male Bias awards, reported South Korean entertainment news portal Soompi.

"We've received such a meaningful award from the 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards," said leader RM in a video message. "Thank you for giving us such a valuable prize."

The group also thanked their fans and staff who worked behind the scenes for the band.

"To our Army who always loves and supports us, thank you and we love you," said oldest member Jin.

"To the unseen people who are always working hard so that we can shine, Bang Si-hyuk and the Big Hit staff, we express our thanks," said rapper Suga, mentioning their agency and its founder.

The band apologised for not being able to attend the awards show.

BTS released their latest album, Map Of The Soul: 7, in February, with more than four million preorders, and will be releasing a new single, Dynamite, on Friday.

The awards started in 2017. Launched in 2000, Soribada is the first South Korean peer-to-peer file-sharing service.

Popular girl group Twice also grabbed three awards at the event - Artist of the Year, Bonsang and Favourite Female Bias.

THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK