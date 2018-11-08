BTS win Best Artist of the Year

INCHEON •This year has been an exhilarating ride for BTS and what capped a cascade of their impressive feats was a bagful of trophies at a K-pop award show on their home turf of South Korea.

The group on Tuesday night received two grand awards, Best Artist of the Year and Digital Album of the Year, with their Love Yourself album at this year's MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards (MGA), a music award show jointly organised by South Korean broadcaster MBC Plus and online music store Genie Music.

The event was held at Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon on Tuesday.

"We'd always thought about giving positive influences to others through our music and it's our honour that we have done so with this album," said rapper Suga after receiving the awards onstage.

"We will take this award as a message to keep working on making good music."

The other members Jungkook and RM also thanked the group's fanbase BTS Army, promising their fans that they would return with better music.

At the highly anticipated music awards show, the K-pop heavyweight won four other awards: Best Male Dance Award, Best Choreography Award, Genie Music Popularity Award and Best Male Group Award.

Mr Bang Si-hyuk, producer and chief executive officer of Big Hit Entertainment, also won a Best Producer award, with BTS receiving the trophy on his behalf as he could not attend the show. Big Hit is BTS' label.

Mr Bang had earlier this year made it to Billboard's annual list of international power players and Variety's list of international music leaders for 2018.

BTS performed their hits Save Me, I'm Fine and Idol, wrapping up the star-studded event.

The highlight of the show came with Idol, as the members were joined by backing dancers clad in white outfits, creating an eye-popping scene.

The Best Selling Artist was given to girl group Twice, while the Best Song of the Year went to boyband Wanna One's Beautiful.

Meanwhile, BTS are scheduled to perform 17 concerts in eight cities in Asia: Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka in Japan, Taoyuan in Taiwan, Bangkok, Singapore and Hong Kong.

