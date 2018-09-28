BTS were a hit on Jimmy Fallon's Show

NEW YORK • After impressing the world with their heartfelt speech at the United Nations, K-pop sensation BTS made a stop at television host Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show, one of the most popular and longest-running night-time talk shows in the United States, to talk about their recent feat and next goal.

The show's highly anticipated episode, aired on Tuesday night in US time, kicked off with BTS members, clad in flamboyant outfits, introducing themselves.

RM introduced himself as a translator for the group, while Jin and J-Hope drew cheers from the crowd by calling themselves "worldwide handsome Jin" and "I'm your hope, you're my hope, I'm J-hope", respectively.

After Suga, V, Jimin and Jungkook briefly greeted fans in English, the members were asked about their recent experience at the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday, where group leader RM gave a nearly seven-minute speech for the launch of the UN's new youth initiative Generation Unlimited, a programme designed to tackle the global education crisis and make education more accessible for young people.

"I was so nervous. I was holding that paper and, if you see it, I was shaking. It was a big deal," RM said.

The members also talked about the highlights of their stay in New York City.

J-Hope made the crowd and Fallon burst into laughter by showing a goofy shopping gesture, saying that his favourite moment was shopping at Soho, while V showed off his English by saying, "I love Moma museum, street, and the view on my way to work. In the morning, NYC street is hotter. Perfect".

Addressing the act's UN speech and its upcoming Citi Field concert that was sold out under 10 minutes, Fallon asked about the act's next accomplishment.

"We want to stay humble and enjoy the ride," RM said and tossed the question to Suga, who sent fans into a frenzy by saying their next goal was going to the Grammys.

After the interview, BTS performed their recent hit Idol and I'm Fine from their latest album, Love Yourself: Answer.

BTS have already made appearances on several American TV shows, such as The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Late Late Show With James Corden, America's Got Talent and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

Currently on their Love Yourself world tour, BTS are set to perform at the Prudential Center today and tomorrow.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK