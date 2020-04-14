BTS to stream past concerts this weekend

SEOUL • BTS fans can look forward to watching past performances put up by their idols from the comfort of their home this weekend.

The South Korean boy band, one of the biggest acts in the world, announced on their official Twitter account that they would be streaming their past concerts on YouTube for free this weekend.

Called Bang Bang Con, the concert marathon will begin at noon on Saturday - with their concerts from 2014 to 2016. It will continue on Sunday, with their concerts including BTS 4th Muster (Happy Ever After) and BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself' Seoul.

In late February, BTS cancelled their four Seoul concerts that were originally scheduled this month, due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in South Korea.

Last month, they postponed their North America tour by two months to June due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The seven-member boy band - comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - are the first K-pop group to top the charts in the United States and Britain.

They released their latest album, Map Of The Soul: 7, in February and have been teaching their fans the Korean language in a series of short videos on Weverse, their fan-community app.