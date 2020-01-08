BTS to release new album on Feb 21

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Just 10 months after setting multiple records with Boy With Luv, BTS announced the release of a new album in February.

On Tuesday (Jan 7), the seven-piece K-pop juggernaut told their global fan community Weverse it would launch a new album, Map Of The Soul: 7, on Feb 21.

The album is the sequel to the act's Billboard 200 chart-topper EP, Map Of The Soul: Persona, released in April last year.

"With Map Of The Soul: Persona, BTS sang about reaching out to the world and finding joy in love. Anticipation remains high as fans are eager to find out what Map Of The Soul: 7, the second part of Map Of The Soul, will offer," said BTS' agency, Big Hit Entertainment, in a statement.

The news drove the band's global fan base into a frenzy and almost immediately dominated Twitter, with hashtags such as #BTScomeback and #7isComing rising to the top of worldwide trending lists.

Many fans began analysing the significance of the number seven - pointing out, for example, that this year is BTS' seventh anniversary and the band have seven members.

BTS show no signs of slowing down after ringing in 2020 in New York City with a New Year's Eve performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020.

While the band have not released another project as a group since Map Of The Soul: Persona, the bandmates have been busy collaborating with other artists, appearing on television and performing in year-end award shows.

Big Hit Entertainment also recently hinted at an upcoming tour, writing on Twitter, "April 2020. Stay tuned".

Pre-orders for Map Of The Soul: 7 begin on Thursday.