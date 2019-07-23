BTS to go on two-month break

SEOUL • Nobody wants a super successful band to be derailed by burnout.

This explains why the management of South Korean boy band BTS is giving the seven members a two-month break after a gruelling schedule over the past year.

The group rolled out the Love Yourself concerts from August last year to April this year before embarking on the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour from May to July.

Koreaboo portal noted that BTS spent more time abroad than at home.

But the time out will not be a total break from work, with industry pundits expecting the members to devote some of their rest time to fulfilling commercial commitments.

They are also expected to direct energy to craft their next album.

The toil so far has been worth it, with BTS recently debuting at No. 43 on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list of top earners, earning US$57 million (S$78 million) in pre-tax income over the past year.

BTS will hit the road again on Oct 11, when they are slated to perform in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.