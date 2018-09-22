BTS to address the UN

NEW YORK • K-pop sensation BTS will address the United Nations next Monday for the launch of a campaign by the UN children's agency Unicef, as world leaders prepare to open their annual General Assembly debate.

BTS will speak at the launch of Generation Unlimited, a new partnership to promote education, training and employment for the world's youth, said a Unicef spokesman.

BTS will give a three-minute speech in front of numerous world leaders, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Unicef executive director Henrietta Fore.

It marks the first time a K-pop act has been invited to the UN assembly.

After addressing the UN, the group will continue their American TV promotions on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next Tuesday and Good Morning America next Wednesday.

The confirmation on TV host Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show comes just days after Fallon hinted at the possibility of having BTS on his show, when he appeared on American radio show Elvis Duran And The Morning Show.

BTS are expected to perform live on both shows, but it has yet to be revealed which songs the group will choose for the shows.

The group have so far appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Late Late Show With James Corden, America's Got Talent and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, appearing on three major American networks - NBC, ABC and CBS.

The septet will bring their Love Yourself tour to New York for a series of concerts next week, including their first stadium performance.

Among South Korea's best known and most lucrative musical exports, BTS made music history this year by becoming the first K-pop group to top the Billboard 200 music charts.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK