BTS singer under police probe after hitting taxi

SEOUL • BTS singer Jungkook was driving his Mercedes-Benz last Saturday when it hit a taxi.

According to the police in Seoul's Yongsan precinct, the two drivers were not hurt and were treated for minor injuries in a hospital.

The police are investigating the accident, saying Jungkook, 22, had breached a traffic regulation, reported allkpop portal.

But the police could not reveal further details for now.

While BTS fans are glad that no one is seriously hurt, many are worried that the incident could be blown out of proportion.

In a country where many K-pop celebrities are bashed online over their behaviour, from alleged indecent dressing to being bullies in their schooldays, they fear that Jungkook will get unreasonable hate comments too.

In the ultra-competitive world of K-pop, fans of other boy bands, they note, might even use this opportunity to tarnish what BTS have achieved, like topping the Billboard album chart in the United States.

BTS fans hope that everyone can just accept that this will be a learning lesson for Jungkook and allow him to move on.

Meanwhile, BTS' agency Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement that Jungkook "made an error" and that he and the taxi driver agreed to settle the matter amicably though it did not reveal details.

"We apologise once again to the victim, and also apologise for worrying the fans."