BTS' seven mikes sold for $112,450

LOS ANGELES • The seven microphones used on tour by South Korean boy band BTS have sold for US$83,200 (S$112,450) at a pre-Grammy Awards auction for charity - more than eight times the expected starting price, Julien's Auctions said last Friday.

The auction house said it previously estimated the autographed set would sell for between US$10,000 and US$20,000.

BTS, a seven-member boy band, debuted in 2013. Last year, they became the first group since The Beatles to score three No. 1 albums in a year on the Billboard 200 charts.

The microphones sold at auction were used from 2017 to last year on the band's Love Yourself tour.

The auction was held to benefit the Recording Academy's charitable arm, MusiCares. Also sold were items from veteran music acts Aerosmith, Stevie Nicks and others.

BTS are among the acts scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards, which will be screened live from Los Angeles today, 9am Singapore time.

REUTERS