BTS sell out concert in New York

LOS ANGELES • BTS have created yet another big bang for K-pop.

Last Friday, minutes after tickets went on sale, the boyband sold out all 40,000 tickets to their first stadium show in the United States.

The septet are the first South Korean singers to hold a show at an American stadium.

They had announced earlier this month that they would be performing at Citi Field stadium in New York City, home of baseball team New York Mets, for the North American leg of their Love Yourself world tour.

The K-pop idols will perform there on Oct 6.

Barely one hour after sales began, the stadium tweeted that tickets were no longer available.

BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment later confirmed to Billboard magazine that the tickets were sold out in 20 minutes.

It is the latest feather in the cap for the boyband, which have become a global sensation in the five years since they debuted.

Their latest album Love Yourself: Tear became the first K-pop album to top the Billboard 200 chart in May.

Pundits expect their new album Love Yourself: Answer, set to be released on Friday, will be another explosive, big-bang triumph.