BTS renews contract with Big Hit Entertainment more than a year ahead of first deal ending

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Here is good news for BTS fans: The K-pop heavyweight group has inked a deal to work with its agency for another seven years.

Representing the act, Big Hit Entertainment said on Thursday (Oct 18) that it had signed a seven-year contract with all seven bandmates of BTS out of "deep trust and affection".

In its sixth year now, BTS still has over one year left in its first deal - seven-year contracts have become the standard in K-pop - but both sides decided to seal the deal early, which the agency explained is a situation that would apply only to very few worldwide stars.

"It is our philosophy that we should offer top-notch treatment to the artists who are yielding the best outcomes all over the world. After much discussion with the seven members of BTS, we decided to renew the contract for more stable and longstanding activities," said the agency in an official statement.

"We will give... more systemised full support and investment to the group, while reinforcing BTS' exclusive task force that consists of over a hundred staff."

BTS said: "We respect our mentor Bang Si-hyuk, who has provided vision for the future since our debut and made us realise how to view music and the world. We will do our best to show better sides of ourselves to fans all over the world with Big Hit, which has been providing us full support."

BTS recently held a show in Berlin, the third stop in the European leg of its Love Yourself world tour, following events in Britain and the Netherlands. BTS will perform in Paris over the weekend.