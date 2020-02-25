BTS promote album via livestream amid virus fears

SEOUL • BTS are used to seeing big turnouts of reporters and fans every time they hold a public event.

But now that South Korea has been struck by the coronavirus outbreak, the management of the South Korean mega boy band is saying no to crowds and is, instead, playing it safe.

Yesterday, Big Hit Entertainment opted for a press conference to be livestreamed on the group's YouTube channel to promote BTS' new album Map Of The Soul: 7.

Questions were submitted to the members via e-mail. There was also a question-and-answer session for fans.

The crowd-control measure is unlikely to dent the sales prospects of the album, which was released last Friday.

According to Chart Data, it has already become the best-selling global album of the year, with a reported 4.02 million advance orders.

Map Of The Soul: 7, the group's fourth studio album, has topped the iTunes Top Albums charts in 91 countries and regions, from Egypt to Russia. All 20 tracks in the album have also made it to the United States iTunes Top Songs chart.

Despite such feats, BTS singer Suga downplayed at the press conference Parasite director Bong Joon-ho's recent comments that the group are 3,000 times more influential than the film-maker. "I'm embarrassed because I'm still not sure we have that big of an influence," said Suga, referring to Parasite's four-Oscar sweep, including best film and best director.

Meanwhile, other K-pop acts are also playing their part to deal with the health scare at home and abroad. Artists such as Seventeen, Taeyeon and NCT Dream are cancelling or postponing concerts or events in Singapore.

Precautionary measures in South Korea include the postponement of SF9's fan cafe and boy band 2PM singer Wooyoung's use of streaming site V Live for a fan chat.