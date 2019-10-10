BTS pop-up store to open in Seoul

Fans who could not get enough of K-pop boy band BTS can soon turn to a pop-up store in Seoul which opens next week.

The band's management agency Big Hit Entertainment announced on Thursday (Oct 10) that House Of BTS will open from Oct 18 to Jan 5 in Gangnam, Seoul.

The pop-up store will be the upgraded version of the BTS World Tour Pop-up Store, which opened in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, London and Paris earlier this year in conjunction with BTS' Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour.

Big Hit says the pop-up store in Seoul will be opened for 80 days, unlike the other stores which opened only for a few days when BTS toured the cities.

House Of BTS will occupy four floors of a building in Gangnam. The store will be decorated in pink as it is the colour used on the cover of BTS' album, Map Of The Soul: Persona, as well as its lead single, Boy With Luv, featuring American singer Halsey.

The store will also use artworks from BTS songs, such as DNA and Mic Drop, and allow fans to experience the world seen in BTS' music videos. Fans would also be able to buy merchandise, food and drinks.

"We hope House Of BTS will offer fans a 'complex experience' which has not been seen in other pop-up stores," Big Hit said in the press statement.

BTS will be performing at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday as part of their tour.