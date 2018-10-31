BTS, masters of the art of Twitter

SEOUL • BTS are among the most social media-savvy celebrities around.

The K-pop boyband have two Twitter accounts under their name, one managed by the label Big Hit Entertainment (@BTS_BigHit) and another operated by the members themselves (@BTS_twt).

BTS_BigHit, followed by 12.8 million users, is more official in tone and is primarily used for announcements, press releases and music videos. BTS_twt, with 16.9 million people following, is more personal, serving mostly as a platform for communication with fans.

On the second Twitter account, BTS members do what everybody on Twitter does - publish messages under 280 characters and upload selfies and short clips.

However, they do it so well that it prompted Bloomberg to say of their social media use that it is "likely (having) something to do with (BTS' success in the United States)" in its piece in December last year.

According to the Bloomberg report, BTS were retweeted or liked on Twitter half a billion times last year, a Twitter engagement total that is "more than (those of) US President Donald Trump and (singer) Justin Bieber combined".

At the time of the article's publication last year, the seven-member group had "only" 11.2 million followers, a lot fewer than Mr Trump's 44.9 million or Bieber's 104 million.



South Korean boyband BTS, seen here performing in France earlier this month, were retweeted or liked on Twitter half a billion times last year, according to a Bloomberg report. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



The fact that BTS managed to elicit far more engagement on their posts than high-profile figures such as the US President or the Canadian pop star shows that the boys must be doing something right.

Which makes one wonder - what makes BTS stand out so much in the Twitterverse?

One thing to note is the sheer quantity of their tweets.

BTS joined Twitter in July 2011, but they did not publish their first tweet until Dec 18, 2012. Fastforward to this month and the band have accumulated more than 11,200 tweets.

Which means that for the past five years and 10 months, they have tweeted an average of five posts a day, including retweets and replies. If the numbers attest to anything, it is their commitment to stay connected.

BTS know how to keep it fresh.

Perhaps due to the members being relatively young, all seven of them aged between their early and mid-20s, they are well-versed in social media trends. They hashtag and hyperlink their posts, sprinkle in just the right emoji and filter their photos.

Another impressive feat is the band's digital clean slate.

BTS have never suffered any of the Twitter blunders that other stars have, such as misspelling a culturally significant name, erroneously publishing private photos or using vulgar language.

Experts and critics who jump to analyse the mechanism behind the success that is BTS often point to the band's social media use.

But what is glossed over by calculators and theories is the chance that "the Twitter act" could possibly be all genuine - you cannot fake some 11,000 posts for over five years.

Perhaps there is no formula to be derived, except authentic spontaneity.

BTS are spending their 97th consecutive week on Billboard's Social 50, as the current holder of the record for most consecutive weeks on top of the social media popularity chart.

