BTS have first song in English

SEOUL • Dynamite, the first song by South Korean boy band BTS to be sung entirely in English, drops today.

As with anything to do with the world's biggest boy band, excitement has reached fever pitch and reactions have been explosive.

On Tuesday, the septet released a teaser clip for the music video on YouTube and it has already seen more than 40 million views.

In an interview with American newspaper USA Today, the group, through an interpreter, shared the story behind Dynamite's production.

They said stepping out of their comfort zones to sing in English took some getting used to, especially getting the pronunciations right.

"It was not hard but interesting. It was an interesting kind of challenge," member Jung-kook said.

Nam-joon, better known by his RM stage name, noted it was "fun hard".

The group, which debuted in 2013, said creating the song was "like destiny". Nam-joon added: "Who would ever think of this pandemic? No meeting, no karaoke, no concerts? Even no walking in the park. So we never expected this song would come fully in English. During the process of making our album... it just came to us."

Yoon-gi, whose stage names are Suga and Agust D, added that the pandemic is "a situation that everybody else around the world is facing, so we just started to explore what can we do right now, what can we do really good?"

When they announced the release of Dynamite last month, BTS said: "When we first heard and recorded the song, we were energised."

When asked during the USA Today interview if the group plan to release more music in English, Tae-hyung, also known as V, said: "Don't not look forward to it."