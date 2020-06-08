BTS, Big Hit pledge $1.4m to fight racial discrimination

K-pop megastars BTS and their record label, Big Hit Entertainment, have pledged US$1 million (S$1.4 million) to Black Lives Matter, after declaring "we stand against racial discrimination" on Twitter last week.

The donation was confirmed last Saturday by Variety, which said the money was transferred to the organisation last week.

Speaking to Variety, managing director for Black Lives Matter Kailee Scales said: "Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression. We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for black lives."

On June 4, the boy band issued a rare political statement on Twitter in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Written in both Korean and English, it said: "We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter."

Earlier in the week, legions of K-pop fans hijacked the #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag with anti-racist posts of K-pop memes and videos to drown out racist messages.

The donation also comes in the same week that the music industry is stepping up to donate to social justice causes and campaigns against racism, with Warner Music as well as Sony Music pledging US$100 million each.

Musicians such as Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd also announced US$500,000 in donations to Black Lives Matter and other groups, while American rapper Kanye West made a US$2 million donation to support the families of Mr George Floyd, Mr Ahmaud Arbery and Ms Breonna Taylor, according to CNN.

Mr Floyd died after a white police officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis last month, Ms Taylor was fatally shot by a Louisville Metro Police Department officer in March, while Mr Arbery was shot to death while jogging in Georgia in February.

West's donation will be going towards legal fees for the families of Ms Taylor and Mr Arbery, as well as black-owned businesses in trouble in his home town of Chicago and other US cities.

The rapper also joined protesters in Chicago last Thursday.