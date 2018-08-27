BTS and Nicki Minaj team up

SEOUL • South Korean boyband BTS' new digital single Idol will feature American rapper Nicki Minaj.

The act's agency Big Hit Entertainment confirmed last Friday that the award-winning singer-songwriter had joined forces with BTS for the special digital version of Idol, the lead track of the group's latest album, Love Yourself: Answer.

The special track, which will have a different vibe from the original song, will not be included in physical albums and will be available only digitally, according to the agency.

It also said that BTS had suggested the collaboration to Minaj after finishing recording Love Yourself: Answer.

Minaj is one of the best-selling musicians in the world, with numerous awards under her belt including Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and BET Awards. She has produced hits like Super Bass, Starships and Anaconda.

The 16-track album, which includes both old and new songs of BTS, is the fourth and final instalment of the Love Yourself series.

Idol, the lead track, is an experimental piece built on South African dance music and the sound of traditional Korean instruments.

Minaj has posted on her Instagram page a screenshot of BTS' new album tracks sweeping the United States iTunes Songs chart.

"Congrats to them (BTS) on a great new album. I'm honoured to be a part of it," she wrote on her post.

BTS kicked off their sold-out Love Yourself world tour series over the weekend at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul. The group will head to North America next month for over a dozen stops, including the first stadium show by a South Korean act at Citi Field, New York City, on Oct 7.

