BTS agency to roll out new girl group, auditions worldwide include one in Singapore on Oct 12

Singaporeans eyeing K-pop stardom have 30-plus days to hone their singing, dance steps and Korean language skills.

The agency, which manages boy band heavyweight BTS, has announced plans to start a new girl group, with auditions set to be held worldwide.

The company, Big Hit Entertainment, and its Source Music label will hold an audition in Singapore on Oct 12, with another 15 try-outs to be hosted in places such as the United States, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and Australia.

The girl group is expected to debut in 2021.

Big Hit, which recently reported bumper profits because of BTS' mega success with albums and worldwide tours, is expected to be swamped with prospective candidates.

The company has been said to be among the agencies that K-pop wannabes, who are currently training with Korean agency YG Entertainment, are considering switching their allegiance to.

YG has been slammed by netizens for not monitoring its artists, such as Seungri, after they were engulfed in an ongoing K-pop scandal.

Artists reportedly shared sex videos in chatrooms, paid bribes to the police to cover up misdeeds and consumed drugs.

The news of a new girl group come in the wake of another agency, SM Entertainment, rolling out a new boy band, SuperM, in October, though the seven members come from existing groups.