Bryan Cranston, musical Hadestown score top nominations for Broadway's Tony awards

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening and Laurie Metcalf were among top nominees for Broadway's Tony awards on Tuesday (April 30), with musical Hadestown leading all shows with 14 nods.

Cranston was nominated for an adaptation of the movie Network, along with Jeff Daniels for To Kill A Mockingbird, but neither show received a best play nomination.

Bening was recognised for Arthur Miller's All My Sons, while two-time Tony winner Metcalf was nominated for her role as Hillary Clinton in Hillary And Clinton.

Other best musical nominees were Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times Of The Temptations, Beetlejuice, The Prom and Tootsie.

Best play nominees were led by The Ferryman with nine nominations, Choir Boy, Gary: A Sequel To Titus Andronicus, Ink and What The Constitution Means To Me.

With only two musical revivals all season, both Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! and Kiss Me, Kate were nominated for best revival, with Kate's Kelli O'Hara cited for lead actress in a musical.

Best play revival nominees included All My Sons, The Boys In The Band, Burn This, Torch Song and The Waverly Gallery, which won a lead actress nomination for veteran Elaine May.

May was joined by Laura Donnelly in The Ferryman, Janet McTeer in Bernhardt/Hamlet" and Heidi Schreck for What The Constitution Means To Me along with Bening and Metcalf.

Left out was Glenda Jackson, who last year capped a return to Broadway after three decades with a best actress win for Three Tall Women, in the title role in King Lear.

Other best actor in a play nominees were Adam Driver in Burn This, Jeremy Pope in Choir Boy and Paddy Considine in The Ferryman, Jez Butterworth's epic tale of a multigenerational Northern Irish family and the IRA during "the Troubles" of the early 1980s.

Best musical actor nominees were Brooks Ashmanskas in The Prom, Alex Brightman for Beetlejuice, Damon Daunno in Oklahoma!, Tootsie's Santino Fontana and Derrick Baskin for Ain't Too Proud, which won a total of 12 nominations.

Joining O'Hara for best musical actress were Stephanie J. Block for The Cher Show, Caitlin Kinnunen and Beth Leavel in The Prom, and Eva Noblezada for Hadestown.

Among top stars appearing on Broadway, Ethan Hawke, Nathan Lane, Jim Parsons, Keri Russell, Kerry Washington, Daniel Radcliffe, Bobby Cannavale and John Lithgow went unnominated.

Veteran stage actress Rosemary Harris and playwright Terrence McNally were earlier announced as recipients of special Tonys for lifetime achievement in theatre.

The 73rd Tony awards, hosted by James Corden, will be presented during a gala ceremony broadcast live on CBS on June 9 at New York's Radio City Music Hall.