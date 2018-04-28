Brokaw accused of sexual impropriety

BOSTON • A woman who once worked as a war correspondent for NBC News has spoken of her own battles with Tom Brokaw, accusing the top-rated American television news anchor of sexual impropriety.

Ms Linda Vester, 52, said Brokaw, 78, made unwanted advances and tried to forcibly kiss her on two occasions.

She told Variety and the Washington Post that he sexually harassed her in 1994 at her New York hotel room when she was 28, and again in 1995 at her London residence, where she was working for the network.

In a statement issued by NBC News, Brokaw said: "I met with Vester on two occasions, both at her request, 23 years ago, because she wanted advice with respect to her career at NBC. The meetings were brief, cordial and appropriate, and despite Linda's allegations, I made no romantic overtures towards her, at that time or any other."

Brokaw, who anchored NBC Nightly News from 1982 to 2004, has since served as a special correspondent.

Vester told Variety she did not report the incidents to NBC or the police because she was fearful it would hurt her career.

