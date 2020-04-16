Britney Spears dances to song by her ex Justin Timberlake

When singers Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake split, it inspired him to write the hit song Cry Me A River.

Now, 18 years on, the exes are showing there is no bad blood between them.

On Thursday (April 16), Spears, 38, posted an Instagram video of herself dancing to Timberlake's scintillating 2018 single Filthy.

She wrote: "This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days."

Dressed in a white crop top and shorts, the singer playfully showed off her dance moves, turning and posing for the camera. "As you can see I'm not really dancing folks… I'm just very bored," she said.

Spears also addressed her previous high-profile relationship and subsequent breakup with Timberlake, and even praised his musical talent.

"I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago… but hey this man is a genius! Great song JT," she wrote.

Timberlake, 39, seems to harbour no ill feelings towards his old flame either, leaving under the comment section an emoji of a face with tears of joy, along with three other emojis showing raised hands .

The pair dated for three years before breaking up in 2002. The split was widely believed to have been caused by Spears' cheating on him.

Timberlake is now married to American actress Jessica Biel, while Spears has two sons with her ex-husband, American rapper Kevin Federline.