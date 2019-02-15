British group Years & Years cancels Feb 27 Singapore show

SINGAPORE - British electro-pop group Years & Years have cancelled their upcoming shows in Singapore, Manila, Bangkok and Hong Kong.

The show in Singapore, their first full concert here, was due to take place on Feb 27 at The Star Theatre.

A press statement by concert promoters Lushington sent out on Feb 15 cited "unforeseen circumstances" and said that "the artist is hoping to reschedule these (shows) as soon as possible".

The release also added that shows in Taiwan, Japan and South Korea will go ahead as planned.

The trio, comprising frontman Olly Alexander and musicians Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Turkman, released their critically acclaimed sophomore album Palo Santo in July 2018. Their show here is part of The Palo Santo Asia tour.

Full refunds for tickets purchased for the Singapore show will be available from Feb 16 via Apactix, with all refunds through the original mode of payment.

Refunds for credit cards will be automatically credited to the card used for the transaction and it will take 14 business days to be processed.

Those who paid by cash or Nets will have to proceed to the Apactix box office at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with their physical tickets and photo ID, between Feb 16 and Feb 28 for a cash refund. Refund hours are from 10am to 8pm from Monday to Saturday, and from noon to 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

More information on the refunds is available via www.apactix.com. Alternatively call 3158-8588 or e-mail enquiry@apactix.com