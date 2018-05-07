British group Clean Bandit reschedules Singapore show

SINGAPORE - British classical/electronic pop trio Clean Bandit will perform at The Star Theatre on Aug 15. The band were originally scheduled to play at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on Jan 22 but cancelled the show due to drummer Luke Patterson contracting chickenpox.

According to organisers Aureus Productions, all ticket buyers for the previous show have received their refunds.

The upcoming show will be the second gig here for the Grammy-winning group, which last played in Singapore in 2015 at The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel.

Formed in 2008, Clean Bandit also comprises Luke's brother, multi-instrumentalist Jack Patterson, and Grace Chatto, who plays cello and percussion.

They released their debut single, A+E, in 2012 and debut album New Eyes two years later.

The band became known for global No. 1 hits like Rather Be, which won Best Dance Recording at the 2015 Grammy Awards.

Tickets for the show cost $68 to $188 and are available through Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg).