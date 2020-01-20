British grime act Stormzy to play at Zouk Singapore in March

SINGAPORE - British grime act Stormzy is making his South-east Asian debut this year, including a stop at Zouk Singapore on March 21.

The show is part of his 55-date H.I.T.H world tour, named after his second, critically acclaimed album Heavy Is The Head, which was released in December last year (2019). His other stops in Asia include Kuala Lumpur, Akasaka, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul.

The 26-year-old rapper is in prime position to be British rap's best bet for global stardom. He has several No. 1 hits to his name, like Vossi Bop and Own It, a collaboration with British pop juggernaut Sheeran and Nigerian pop star Burna Boy.

Besides the more than 25 awards to his name - including Brit Awards and MTV Europe Music Award trophies - he also became the first British rapper to headline England's Glastonbury festival last year (2019).