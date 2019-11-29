British band Massive Attack to work with scientists to lower live music's pollution volume

LONDON (REUTERS) - British group Massive Attack is tying up with climate scientists at England's University of Manchester to reduce the environmental impact of live music gigs.

Researchers at the university's Tyndall Centre will use data from Massive Attack's tour in 2020 to draw up recommendations for artists on how to cut their carbon footprint.

The news comes a week after another well-known British band, Coldplay, announced it would not tour to promote its new album due to environmental concerns.

Massive Attack members said they were "concerned and preoccupied" with the climate impact of their touring schedules.

In April, they joined activists from climate protest group Extinction Rebellion to play at a London demonstration.

On Thursday (Nov 28), Massive Attack urged other performers to find ways to shrink the role of their work in fuelling global warming.

Researchers will map the band's carbon footprint through the first half of next year, assessing the energy used in activities such as transporting musicians, crew and equipment, and producing live shows.

They also hope to work with concert venues to monitor the impact of audience travel.

In 2007, research by the University of Oxford estimated that the British music industry accounted for about 540,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually.