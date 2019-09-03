British actress Julie Andrews honoured with Venice lifetime achievement award

VENICE (AFP) - Julie Andrews, the star of classic family films such as "Mary Poppins" and "The Sound of Music", was honoured with a lifetime achievement award Monday (Sept 2) at the Venice film festival.

The English actress, 83, kissed the special Golden Lion award and said she felt "so blessed" for having such a fairytale career.

"I'm still amazed, I've been a lucky girl who got to play beautiful roles," she added.

The child singer and dancer began in London's West End before rising to theatrical stardom on New York's Broadway in musicals such as "My Fair Lady" and "Camelot".

She won an Oscar for "Mary Poppins" in 1965 and a nomination for best actress the following year for playing the governess Maria von Trapp in "The Sound of Music".

After being made a dame by the Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Andrews made a big-screen comeback in the "Princess Diaries" in 2001.

She has lent her voice to hits such as the "Shrek" and "Despicable Me" movies in recent years.

The festival laid on a special screening of another of her most famous roles in "Victor Victoria" in her honour.