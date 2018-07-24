Breakout R&B star Khalid to play in Singapore on Nov 6

SINGAPORE - One of the hottest voices in R&B, singer-songwriter Khalid, is bringing his American Teen Tour to Singapore with a show at Zepp @ Big Box on Nov 6.

The 20-year-old Texan, whose real name is Khalid Donnel Robinson, made waves with his debut single Location. He has since gone on to produce more smash hits working with everyone from pop star Shawn Mendes on Youth, to Fifth Harmony member Normani on Love Lies.

His latest effort Ocean, a collaboration with dance music DJ-producer Martin Garrix, peaked at No.3 on the Spotify charts in Singapore.

Tickets priced at $108 go on sale via Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg, Sistic box offices islandwide, or call 6348-5555) at 10am on July 25 for Mastercard card holders and Midas Fans. Public sales begin at 10am on July 26. Tickets at the door will be priced at $128.

Khalid garnered five Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album, but did not win any, for American Teen (2017).