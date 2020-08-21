Brazil V-P invites DiCaprio for hike in the Amazon

SAO PAULO • Leonardo DiCaprio has been challenged by Brazilian Vice-President Hamilton Mourao to an eight-hour hike in the Amazon, saying he wanted to show the Hollywood star the rainforest is not burning.

Mr Mourao, who heads President Jair Bolsonaro's task force on fighting deforestation, took issue with DiCaprio reposting an Instagram video from The Guardian newspaper with images of the world's biggest rainforest in flames.

"I'd like to invite our most recent critic, actor Leonardo DiCaprio, to come with me to Sao Gabriel da Cachoeira (in northern Brazil) and walk eight hours through the jungle," Mr Mourao said at an event on sustainable development in the Amazon organised by Brazil's National Industrial Confederation. "He'll get a better understanding of how things work in this immense region."

DiCaprio, who has a foundation dedicated to the environment, shared The Guardian's post on his own Instagram account last Friday. The accompanying caption cited satellite data from Brazil's space agency, INPE, showing the number of fires in the Brazilian Amazon last month increased 28 per cent year on year, with early numbers for this month also showing an increase.

"Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro, is under pressure internationally to curb the fires, but he has publicly doubted the severity of them in the past, claiming opponents and indigenous communities were responsible," said the post.

Last year, as surging fires in the Amazon provoked global outcry, Mr Bolsonaro accused DiCaprio of funding fires in the Amazon, without presenting any evidence. DiCaprio, 45, denied the allegation.

This year, the number of fires rose in June and last month compared with a year ago, but in the first 15 days of this month, fires were down 17 per cent compared with a year ago, according to government data.

Deforestation is up 34.5 per cent in the 12 months through last month, compared with the same period a year ago, preliminary government data shows.

