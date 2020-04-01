Branded bags catch viewers' attention in HK actress Gillian Chung's home workout video

Hong Kong actress Gillian Chung showed off more than just her muscles in a recent TikTok video.

While the 39-year-old was serving her 14-day quarantine at home, she decided to connect with fans on the social media app with a clip of herself doing her home workout routine.

But viewers were more interested in what was in the background - a jaw-dropping collection of branded bags.

Although only part of the display cabinet was captured in the video, fans could make out more than a handful of Chanel handbags in various shapes and sizes. The cabinet was even fitted with a movable ladder, presumably for Chung to reach the higher shelves.

The actress has in the past been vocal about her love for branded bags, which she saw as reward for her hard work. However, since marrying Taiwanese-American cosmetologist Michael Lai, 31, in 2018, Chung says she has been exercising more restraint.

She returned to Hong Kong on March 24 after filming in Malaysia, for TV series Forensic Scientist JD, was halted by the nationwide lockdown.