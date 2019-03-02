Bradley Cooper and I not an item, says Lady Gaga

NEW YORK • No, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are not running off into the sunset together.

The singer, appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, doused talk that they were a couple after their intimate performance of Shallow in the recent Oscars ceremony set tongues wagging.

She said she and her A Star Is Born co-star were just acting while singing the love tune. "Yes, people saw love and, guess what, that's what we wanted you to see. This is a love song, Shallow. The movie, A Star Is Born, is a love story."

She said she and Cooper had "worked so hard" on the performance. "I was so excited for people... to see him sing live and know he sang every take in this movie live... There was no lip-syncing."

She recalled: "When he starts singing, 'Tell me something, girl', the whole audience started cheering and I was like, 'Yes, Bradley! Yes, they love it, keep going.'"

WASHINGTON POST